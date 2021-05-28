The infallible trick to clean the glass ceramic and leave it sparkling | Life

If you want to restore the brightness of your glass ceramic, take note of this infallible trick and you will be able to leave it sparkling using an inexpensive product that you already have at home.

The glass ceramic has conquered our kitchens and today we find it in many homes. It has some advantages compared to the gas stove, and one of the most outstanding is that it is easier to clean, since it is a smooth surface.

Although cleaning is quite simple, it is important to use the appropriate utensils to carry it out, since it can be easily damaged by using scourers or other abrasive items. To remove dirt, use a glass-friendly scraper that does not scratch the surface, soft cloths and products suitable for cleaning the glass ceramic.

But, even if you take care of your ceramic hob with great care, the use and the passage of time is taking its toll and it may have lost its shine. This happens especially inside each of the burners, which due to the friction of the pots and pans can look dull.

If no matter how much you rub you are not able to remove the dirt from a burned pot, with this viral trick you will achieve it in a few minutes and without any effort.

Fortunately you have at your fingertips an infallible trick to clean the glass ceramic that will surprise you by its effectiveness. To put it into practice, you only need one ingredient that we all have at home, so you will not have to invest money in expensive cleaning products.

To leave your glass ceramic gleaming, the only thing you will need is in your bathroom. We talk about toothpaste, which turns out to be a very effective cleaner for this surface, especially varieties that have bicarbonate of soda.

The first thing you have to do is clean the glass ceramic well. To do this, you can wipe with a white cleaning vinegar cloth, and then use a scraper to remove any dirt that may have accumulated.

Make your bathtub shine without spending a lot of time. Take note of these secret tricks to clean the shower without effort or chemicals.

Then dry the surface and apply the toothpaste with a soft cloth in circles, paying special attention to the most affected areas. Be patient and spread the product well with pressure. Then, run the scraper again and remove the remains of toothpaste.

If you want an even brighter finish, you can apply a little cleaning alcohol and then dry it with a cloth or kitchen paper.