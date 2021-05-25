The infallible formula to pass multiple choice exams with minimal risk | Life

In order to pass a multiple choice examLike any exam, a number of questions must be answered correctly. But there is a widely used variant, which allows us to play in our favor: the tests with questions that subtract points.

Many multiple choice tests give a certain score for correcting, deduct points if you fail, and do not score the questions you do not answer.

Here mathematics comes into play, telling us that in such an exam with, for example, 20 questions, you must respond to 15 questions to minimize suspense, but never, never to 16 questions. Why? Let’s explain it.

This formula has been developed by Carlos Pes, and you can find it complete and very well explained on his Carlos Pes website. It has come to us through TICbeat.

To understand it, we are going to use an example of a multiple choice test that is very common in universities or technical courses. Remember that it only works with exams where points are deducted if you fail, and when your goal is approved, do not seek the highest mark.

Suppose we must do a 20-question exam, where they give you 0.5 points if you get it right, Y 0.125 points remain if you fail. The unanswered ones do not score.

We have an obvious piece of information: to pass you have to get 10 questions right, since 10 x 0.5 points = 5, that is to say a pass. But answering only 10 is very risky, because if we fail one, we fail.

Logic tells us that 11 questions are not worth answering. Why? If we have 10 good and one bad, that is: 10 x 0.5 = 5 points for the valid answers, we subtract 0.125 from the one we have failed, and we have 4.875, that is, a failure.

If we answer 12, we can fail 1 and pass: 11 x 0.5 – 0.125 = 5.375

Therefore, it is better to answer 12 than 11 questions.

Following the progression we see that by answering 13 I can fail 2 and pass, and the same with 14 (accepts 3 failures), and with 15 (accepts 4 failures). But here comes the curiosity: YOU DO NOT ANSWER 16 questions. Why?

We imagine that we have answered 15 questions. To pass it is enough to have 11 good, since if we have 11 good and 4 bad: 11 x 0.5 – (4 x 0.125) = 5 (Approved).

On the other hand, with 16 questions, if we do 11 good and 5 bad = 11 x 0.5 – (5 x 0.125) = 4.875, we fail.

In other words, With 15 questions, 11 are enough for us to pass insurance, but with 16 we will need 12 valid answers. Therefore it is better to answer only 15. And it is the optimal number, better than 12, 13, or 14, because it lets you fail more questions while keeping the 11 necessary to pass.

Following the same reasoning, it is also better to answer exactly 20 questions than 17, 18, or 19.

If you read it a couple of times you will surely get it, but if not, it is enough to know that there is a mathematical form that gives us the optimal questions: (N / 2) + 1 + R

N is the number of questions on the exam, and R the number of missed questions that nullify a correct answer.

In our example N = 20 Y R = 4, because 4 failed answers cancel a correct answer: 0.125 (failure) x 4 = 0.5 (correct).

Applying the formula: (20/2) + 1 + 4 = 15. So you should try to answer 15 questions, and only 15, unless you add one that you know is 100% correct.

If we want the following optimal number, we must apply what is after the parentheses: 1 + 4. So the next optimal number over 15 is 15 + 1 + 4 = twenty, just as we had deduced before.

This formula is used for all types of tests that follow the reward / punishment scheme, depending on whether you hit or miss.

For example, a very common exam in public competitions, according to Carlos Pes, has 100 questions. They give you 0.1 points per hit, they subtract 0.033 if you miss.

Applying the formula (N / 2) + 1 + R we see that N = 100 Y R = 3, because 0.033 x 3 = 0.1. So the number of optimal questions to answer to minimize the risk of failure is: (100/2) + 1 + 3 = 54 questions.

If you face an exam of this type, answer only the 54 questions that you are most sure that you know the correct answers, and you will have the minimum risk of failure.

If you want the next optimal number, we add what’s after the parentheses: 1 + 3. Therefore: 54 + 1 + 3 = 58. Other optimal numbers: 62, 66, 70, etc.

Always answer an optimal number of questions, and you will have the minimum risk of failure.

All this is useless if you do not correctly answer the questions necessary to pass, so … There is no choice but to study!