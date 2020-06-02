© Provided by BBC News World

Protests over George Floyd’s death could help spread the coronavirus, experts warn.

From social distancing to the crowding of people on the streets.

In a few days, the United States went from starring in the headlines as the country with the most deaths from covid-19, reaching 100,000, to being the news due to protests in dozens of cities over the death of the African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Outrage at Floyd’s death led thousands of people to take to the streets to protest, in many cases peacefully.

But in others, protesters clashed with the police, causing fires, destruction and looting, which led to the activation of the National Guard in several states and the implementation of curfew measures.

All these protests occur amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus that is still in force. and in which one of the main recommendations to avoid contagion is social distancing.

The same Governor of Minnesota, Tim walzHe said he expects a sharp increase in covid-19 cases in his state.

“I am deeply concerned about overpropagation,” Walz said at a press conference on Saturday. “We are going to see a rebound in covid-19. It is inevitable.”

Overpropagation

Terrence Floyd, George’s brother, visits this Monday the place where he died in Minneopolis, Minnesota.

Although the protests take place outdoors, which could slow down the transmission of the virus, and many of the protesters wear masks, the risks of contagion are clear.

“There is a clear possibility that these marches and protests will contribute to the spread“, ensures Joel Wertheim, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Diego (USA).

“Every time large groups of people gather in the midst of an epidemic or pandemic, there is a risk of overpropagation in which a contagious person can infect dozens of other people at the same time, “the specialist tells BBC Mundo.

This over-spread “can lead to secondary chains of transmission, that is, people become infected in a protest and subsequently cause additional transmission with contacts outside of the protests,” he explains. Angela Rasmussen, virologist at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, the graduate school of public health at Columbia University in New York.

In addition to the proximity of people to the protests, yelling that can lead to saliva drops, and some police practices, such as the use of tear gas and pepper spray, that cause people to cry and cough, can also speed up transmission.

“The research is clear that any activity that produces droplets and aerosols can lead to the spread of Sars-CoV-2. The use of tear gas is likely to lead to viral transmission,” says Wertheim.

Despite the use of masks in masks, the risks of virus transmission remain.

For Dr. Rasmussen, however, there is still much that is unknown about the transmission of the virus and how these protests could spread it.

“It is definitely not known how transmission is affected by screaming and tear gas, or how masks could influence these risks,” he told BBC Mundo in an email.

“Despite extensive media coverage of transmission risks, very little is known about how to quantify these risks, so It is difficult to assess the impact that these protests will have on the number of cases of covid-19“he analyzes.

“Much of that will depend on the communities where the protests are taking place, other measures taken to reduce community transmission (such as the rigor of the reopening measures) and the behavior of people in the protests,” he warns.

As of June 1, the United States has recorded more than 1.7 million cases of covid-19 and 104,700 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Tips

Authorities tell protesters to protest safely to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Like the Minnesota governor, many other state and local authorities voiced concerns over the possible spread of the virus during these days of protests.

Even some official organisms published Tips for protesters to protest and avoid the risk of contagion.

This is the case of the New York Department of Health, which on Twitter recommended that those who plan to participate in a march use a face protector, gel alcohol and apply distancing with other groups, among other tips.

Likewise, virologist Rasmussen says she tends to discourage participation in any kind of mass gathering, “but the disparities that disproportionately affect black Americans have become unbearable.”

So “I encourage protesters to take all possible precautions to participate safely: wear masks and eye protection, be on the lookout for physical distance, use noise making instead of yelling, and bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer. “

