The Ineos Grenadier shows the design and technology that will have its interior …

There is a saying that fits the bill perfectly time it is taking Ineos Automotive to launch the new Grenadier. “Dress me slowly because I’m in a hurry.” This phrase confirms that “hurries are not good advisers” and more so, when you want to resurrect the spirit and essence of one of the most legendary all-terrain vehicles that the automobile sector has “given birth”: the Land Rover Defender. So taking a wrong step would be “deadly.”

The process that the Ineos Grenadier It is the one we were used to years ago. Today, the speed of the sector forces brands to present their novelties when they are ready. The reason is very simple: they cannot afford to be copied by the competition. However, Ineos is on another level, since he knows that no firm will get into “that garden.” So now, they publish the first photos of the interior of your TT.

The interior of the Ineos Grenadier is simple, but loaded with technology …

Before commenting on how the interior design has been, remember what happened to the Defender. The new generation has evolved so much and has incorporated so much technology that the most purists are a little “angry” with it. Starting from this point, the Ineos Grenadier he wanted to recover his essence so that those clients could put their eyes on him. And for this it boasts a symmetrical dashboard with very simple lines.

First of all, have a symmetrical dashboard Save money when both left and right hand drive units have to be built. In addition, in it you will find all the manual controls What do you need to rule from the air conditioner, infotainment or driving modes. This happens with the console that they have located on the ceiling. On it, there are buttons for the winch, auxiliary lights or to open the roof.

Related article:

Ineos Grenadier 2021: And the off-road world regained its meaning with him …

But the advantages of the interior of the Ineos Grenadier do not end there. Like a good TT, it is bound to get dirty with dust and mud when you go about your business. Well, thanks to the materials used and the distribution of drain plugs can be hosed down. The perfect complement to this functionality comes from the hand of stain resistant upholstery or, optionally, cleaner leather.

In closing, we are going to “wax you” on a couple of mistakes and congratulate you on others. First: those Air vents They look like something out of a thirty-year-old car. Second: the almost total absence of cockpit to see speed or revolutions. On the other hand, there is the integration of a 12.3-inch central touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto or handles on the “A” pillars among others …

All in all, we are looking forward to it so that we can try it out.

Source – Ineos Automotive