The arrival of the hybrids to the American category was planned for 2022

Ferrari has held talks with the IndyCar for a possible landing

IndyCar is considering postponing the introduction of hybrid engines, originally scheduled for 2022. The final decision will be made after this summer, after speaking with teams and potential bikers. As is known, those responsible for the IndyCar are in talks with Ferrari about their possible entry into the series.

Jay Frye, President of IndyCar, admitted that the impact of the coronavirus is leading them to reflect on the planned introduction of 2.4-liter V6 Biturbo engines with an energy recovery system. The main thing is to know if Honda and Chevrolet can have the system in time for 2022.

“The world has been standing for almost three months and now it begins to walk slowly again. How will it affect us? Where should we go? We have to take this into account, although the decision to introduce a new engine in 2022 is a firm one” said Frye, who admitted that delaying hybridization by one or two years is one of the possibilities to consider. And also take into account possible new bikers who want to join the series.

For example, those responsible for IndyCar point out that General Motors may be interested in the delay, since they are immersed in the hybridization of the engines that Cadillac will use in the new LMDh category from 2022. They may be interested in not having to do the technical and financial effort of a double engine change for the same year. And something similar happens with Honda, which is at the IMSA with Acura … brand whose colors are officially defended by Roger Penske, the current patron of the IndyCar; therefore he knows the problem first hand.

“We can’t take the final decision. Time is running out. If we wanted to switch to hybrids in 2022, we may not be able to wait even a couple of months to decide,” added Frye, who admitted that interest in hybridization was shown by IndyCar motorcycle partners are not as evident now as they were a few months ago.

Frye hopes that after the return to Texas, the talks can move forward with some fluidity. It will be practically a month for the next appointment and you will be able to speak with intensity and speed.

