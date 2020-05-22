Five races in fifteen days! Yes, this is the new IndyCar plan after the departure of two races from the provisional calendar that they published a few days ago. Of course, it remains on June 6 for the inaugural test, in Texas, after which there will be a month of rest before starting the journey of 5 consecutive races.

Recall that this year we will have a full-time Spanish rider in the category, Àlex Palou, who will race with Dale Coyne’s team. Fernando Alonso a priori must run the Indianapolis 500 Miles, although the date changes may have altered his initial plans since he had planned to dispute some test before the Indy 500.

As feared, a race will not be held in Toronto, on an urban circuit, so that the only exit of the category outside the confines of the USA – to Canada – will not take place. And you can’t run in Richmond either. In both cases, state or local authorities have decided to prolong their plans not to allow major events until at least August.

To keep the most tests on the calendar, the Road Atlanta race will be double and has been delayed to July, thus recovering one of the two appointments now canceled.

In this way, between July 4 and 18 the drivers will face each other in five races: Indianapolis –GP circuit, Saturday 4–, twice at Road América –Saturday and Sunday– and twice more in Iowa –Saturday and Sunday– Thus, the calendar is now 14 events, all within the United States.

A truly spectacular tour that will test the physics of the pilots.

PROVISIONAL CALENDAR

June 6: Texas

July 4: Indianapolis (Race 1)

July 11: Road América (Race 1)

July 12: Road América (Race 2)

July 17: Iowa (Race 1)

July 18: Iowa (Race 2)

August 9: Mid-Ohio

August 23: Indy 500

August 30: Gateway

September 13: Portland

September 19: Laguna Seca (Race 1)

September 20: Laguna Seca (Race 2)

October 3: Indianapolis (Race 2)

October 25: St. Petersburg

