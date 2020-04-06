Detroit season start at end of May canceled

The American category incorporates a third race at the IMS

Iowa and Laguna Seca appointments become doubles by 2020

The IndyCar has announced the cancellation of Detroit’s double race for coronavirus. However, they now convert the Iowa and Laguna Seca events into doubles and have entered a third race in 2020 at the Indianapolis circuit.

The American category had already announced the cancellation of the first four races of the 2020 season. Or what is the same, all appointments until the last weekend of May, when the Detroit GP was going to take place, with one race on Saturday and another on Sunday.

However, the coronavirus situation in the United States has worsened and the IndyCar has canceled this round of its contest and there will be no races, at least, until June 6 in Texas.

The intention of the IndyCar is to have at least 15 races in 2020, so the Iowa and Laguna Seca tests will have two races in the same weekend, in the style of what should happen on the Detroit street circuit.

The Iowa event will be on July 17-18 and Laguna Seca, in principle, was going to close the 2020 season on the weekend of September 19 and 20. However, the IndyCar has announced that they add one more race to their calendar, with a third race at the Indianapolis circuit on October 3.

Mark Miles, president of the category, has announced that he expects the urban meeting of St. Petersburg to be added to the calendar to close the season there in mid-October.

THIS IS THE INDYCAR 2020 CALENDAR

June 6 – Texas 600 June 21 – Road America June 27 – Richmond 300 July 4 – IndyCar GP July 12 – Toronto July 17 – Iowa 300 I July 18 – Iowa 300 II August 9 – Honda 200 in Mid-Ohio August 23 – 104th Indianapolis 500 Mile August 30 – Bommarito 500 at Getaway September 13 – Portland GP September 19 – Laguna Seca I September 20 – Laguna Seca II October 3 – GP by IndyCar Harvest To be confirmed – St. Petersburg GP

CANCELED RACES

Barber Long Beach IndyCar Challenge at COTA Detroit I and II

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.