IndyCar director Mark Miles knows that Ferrari has recently opened the door to trying its luck in the American category, following the introduction of the budget ceiling in F1. However, he is not in favor of telling much about the conversations they have with Scuderia.

Only two weeks ago, Binotto confirmed that they are considering entering IndyCar to relocate the personnel that they will have to fire due to the arrival of the budget ceiling at F1.

Miles says that the IndyCar has good relations with Ferrari, but refuses to give details about the talks they have with Scuderia.

“I have read what they have said and we have relationships with Ferrari on many levels. Roger Penske for sure; IndyCar President Jay Frye and our engineering staff. There are communications, but I want to comment on where they are in their process. evaluation right now, “said Miles in statements to the Indy Star newspaper.

The director of the American category recognizes that right now is not a good economic moment to start new adventures, but he assures that since the Championship they do not refuse the entry of new participants. However, Miles prefers not to anticipate events and then not be disappointed if the collaboration does not go ahead.

“In general, these are difficult times to fulfill this initiative, but it does not mean that it is impossible,” he clarified.

“We haven’t said to ourselves, ‘We’re not going to talk to anyone,’ but my attitude is the same as what I learned a few years ago and it’s the fact that you can have a great conversation and think that things are going well, But then something doesn’t happen. Or something can happen and you can have good conversations quickly and unexpectedly. I think we have a lot to offer, “said Miles to finish.

