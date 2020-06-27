Indy 500 edition 104 will finally happen, delayed execution will be on August 23.

According to a Twitter post from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, they have decided that they will allow race fans to buy tickets and attend the race, but will limit entry to half the track’s 235,000-person capacity.

The 500 Miles of IndianapolisÂ is the largest single-seater racing category in the United States. Also known as Indianapolis 500Â oÂ Indy 500Â It is held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Indianapolis 500 es one of the oldest motor events in existence.

It is not yet known how controlled everything is in August, but how appropriate it may be that the track allows 117,500 people at the gates to hang out together at the same location throughout the day when we are in the midst of a pandemic that has left many sick and deaths.

