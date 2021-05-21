The Indian Wells ATP and WTA Masters 1000 will return in October

The Indian Wells ATP and WTA 1000 Masters 1000, considered the fifth tennis Grand Slam, initially scheduled for March and which had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will finally take place in October, organizers announced.

“The exact dates of the tournament will be announced after the confirmation of the fall calendar by the ATP and WTA circuits,” they added.

Given the steep fall of the Covid-19 observed in the United States and in particular in California where the event takes place, it will take place “in the presence of an audience in accordance with the health protocols established by local authorities and ATP and WTA Tour”.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to host the tournament in October and bring professional tennis back to the desert,” said the tournament director, Tommy haas. “We have never wavered in our drive to create an unforgettable experience this fall at Tennis paradise for our fans, players and sponsors ”.

Therefore, the date remains to be determined. The ATP is working on a reshuffle of the schedule for the last quarter of the season, knowing that another Masters 1000 is scheduled for October 10-17 at Shanghai. The body has already announced that the tournament Stockholm ATP 250, initially scheduled for October 18 and 24, will finally be played from November 7 to 13.

Since we resumed the circuit in August 2020, we have had to set up the schedule to host as many tournaments as possible. Every player in our sport has missed Indian Wells for the past two years and their comeback. Next October is a great something for tennis, “said the head of the ATP, Andrea Gaudenzi.

Indian Wells, was the first major sporting event to be canceled in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread rampant in the United States. A few days later, it was world sport that went undercover.

The Covid continues to wreak havoc this winter, the organizers, under the directives of the State of California, have given up organizing it on their usual dates, preferring to wait for the health situation to improve. In fact, this is the case today, thanks to an effective vaccination campaign.

The return to normality should be confirmed a bit more thereafter, Indian Wells will return to its usual time slot for the month of March starting in 2022, the organizers assured.