Positive day for the Russell 2000, which ended the day on Monday, June 22 with slight increases in 1.05%, until the 1,433.53 points. The Russell 2000 peaked at 1,433.53 points and the minimum figure of 1,400.98 points. The listing range for the Russell 2000 between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 2.27%.

In relation to the last week, the Russell 2000 note an increase in 0.98%; Despite this, in interannual terms, it still accumulates a drop in 7.49%. The Russell 2000 a 15.93% below its current year’s maximum (1,705.22 points) and a 44.63% above its minimum valuation so far this year (991.16 points).

