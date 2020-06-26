Bearish day for the RTSI (Russia), which ended the day on Friday, June 26 with slight drops in the 0.83%, until the 1,246.74 points. He RTSI (Russia) reached the maximum number of 1,270.36 points and a minimum volume of 1,236.91 points. The listing range for the RTSI (Russia) between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 2.63%.

If we consider the data for the last seven days, the RTSI (Russia) records an increase in 1.3%; but for a year now it still maintains a decrease in 10.12%. He RTSI (Russia) a 24.28% below its current year’s maximum (1,646.60 points) and a 49.8% above its minimum price for the current year (832.26 points).

