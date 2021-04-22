The Independiente beats Guabirá with a triplet from Herrera

04/22/2021 at 7:02 AM CEST

EFE / La Paz

The Independent Argentine won at home by 1-3 to a pale Guabirá Bolivian with a forward Jonathan Herrera’s hat-trick on the first date of Group B of the South American Cup, completed by the Brazilian Bahia and the Uruguayan Torque. Herrera scored in minutes 8, 35 and 52. The Spanish Bruno Pascua discounted in minute 89 for Montero’s ‘sugar players’ at the Gilberto Parada stadium, known as ‘La caldera del diablo’.

It was a dark day for the Bolivian teams in the continental tournaments, as the defeat suffered by Guabirá was joined by the 3-1 loss of Wilstermann against Ceará in Brazil also by the South American Cup and the 0-1 defeat in La Paz of The Strongest against Boca Juniors in the Libertadores.

At the end of the first date of this phase, the King of Cups was the leader of group B and the ‘sugar bowl’ is the bottom, while the Brazilian Bahia and Montevideo City Torque of Uruguay occupy the second and third places after drawing 1-1.

The first score for the Red Devils came in the 8th minute, with a pass from Fabricio Bustos for Herrera to pocket the ball from outside the area, surprising local goalkeeper Saidt Mustafá. The same forward converted the second in the 35th minute by taking advantage of a rebound off the post after a shot from his attacking colleague Alan Velasco. The play that gave rise to the third target was quite similar to that of the second goal, because in the 52nd minute an inspired Herrera knew how to rescue the ball and hit it headfirst into the ‘sugar’ goal after a shot by Colombian Andrés Felipe Roa that hit the crossbar.

The locals went to rest with the concern of the disadvantage that they could not reverse in the second half. In the 65th minute, Bolivian goalkeeper Mustafa saved his team from the fourth goal and managed to clear a shot from Roa. Pascua saved the honor of Argentine Victor Hugo ‘Copito’ Andrada’s squad with his header in the 89th minute after receiving a cross from Diego Hoyos. On the second date, Guabirá will visit Bahía on April 27 and Independiente will host Montevideo City Torque the following day.