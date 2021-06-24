The independence prisoners are already at liberty

The prisoners of the procés have left the jail. (Photo: Quique García / .)

BARCELONA.- All the prisoners of the ‘procés’ are already on the street. The seven pardons left the Lledoners penitentiary on foot at 12:06 a.m. after receiving the communication from the Supreme Court and less than 24 hours after the historic government decision to grant them pardons.

The prisoners have come out with a banner with the slogan “Freedom for Catalonia” (Freedom for Catalonia) and a pro-independence flag, between hugs and the crowd that applauded them shouting “Freedom” and “Independence.” “There is no pardon to silence the people of Catalonia. Make no mistake, ”said Jordi Cuixart, president of Òmnium Cultural, already abroad.

Once the Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the pardon and the Supreme Court has ordered his release, the former vice-president Oriol Junqueras, the former councilors Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn and Josep Rull have left the Lledoners prison in Barcelona. and the former leaders of the ANC Jordi Sànchez and Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart. At 12 noon sharp and becoming the first to leave prison, the former president of the Parliament Carme Forcadell, who was serving a sentence in the Wad Ras women’s prison, in Barcelona, ​​has been released. Then it was done by the former councilwoman Dolors Bassa, in her case from the Puig de les Basses penitentiary in Figueres (Girona), and who has stated upon her departure that the repression “is not over yet.”

Upon leaving Lledoners, the prisoners have been received by relatives, by the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, and by various councilors of the Government and leaders of the pro-independence parties and entities.

The departure has occurred in …

