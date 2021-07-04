‘The independence of the coronavirus’, this is how Biden celebrates on July 4 with a thousand people

WASHINGTON.

The President from United States, Joe Biden, make a Big party this sunday for the Independence Day, in which he will sing victory in front of covid-19 despite the fact that areas of the country with low rates of vaccination.

For this event the leader and his wife Jill Biden they will receive a thousand people Come in military personnel Y essential workers with their families.

The traditional fireworks display, which draws thousands of people to the National Mall in the capital Washington and is replicated across the country, will allow Biden to mark what he calls “independence from this virus.”

After establishing itself as the country with the highest number of deaths in absolute terms, with more than 600 thousand, the United States became a model in the control of the pandemic.

Indeed, hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19 fell by 90% since January and it managed to reopen its economic activity to a large extent.

Thus, Biden’s message at this celebration from the South Lawn of the White House will highlight the difference in the situation achieved in the span of one year.

We have a lot to celebrate. We are much more advanced than I think anyone anticipated in this fight against the pandemic, “Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, told ABC.

However, the White House missed a target of seven out of 10 adults being inoculated with at least one dose before Independence Day, so the jubilation will be tempered.

Party time?

Opponents of the White House event expressed concern that party footage across the country will send the wrong message, when only 46% of Americans are fully inoculated and at a time when the Delta variant of the virus is circulating highly contagious.

Public health officials noted that hospitals in rural parts of the country are beginning to fill up again, especially in Utah, Missouri, Arkansas and Wyoming.

Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, told NBC that unvaccinated people now account for 99.2% of COVID-19 deaths.

The celebration will be another opportunity for Biden to speak about the country’s economic prospects as negotiations continue between the ruling Democratic and Republican Parties for an infrastructure project.

Within the ruling party there is a tense debate about a much broader spending package, which does not have the support of the legislators of the other force.

jrr