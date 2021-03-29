The incredible winning images of the 2021 Sony World Photo Awards

After initially announcing the winners of the national awards of the Sony World Photo Awards 2021 and of which we gave a good account here in MuyInteresante, the organization has announced the winners and finalists of the Open Category, that is, the best individual images of last year submitted to the contest, and there are surprises: several of those images have a Spanish stamp. It is the photographer Juan López Ruiz who has obtained a mention in the Landscapes subcategory for a photo of an electrical storm over a lavender field and also Mariano Belmar Torrecilla, who has won in the Lifestyle subcategory for a traditional photo of a Beach’s day.

But not only Juan López Ruiz and Mariano Belmar Torrecilla are the Spanish photographers who have managed to stand out in this year’s contest. Joaquín Marco, Arturo de Frías and Mireia Vilaplana (who was the winner of the Spanish national award in the Portraits category) also have an advantageous place among the 100 photographers selected in the Open category. The three were finalists in different categories such as Landscapes or Nature and Wild Life.

Photo of the Year

Organized by the World Photography Organization, the annual open competition selects “the best individual images” in categories such as travel, architecture and street photography. Vietnamese photographer Khanh Phan won the travel category for a snapshot of a woman surrounded by drying fish, taken at the Long Hai Fish Market in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam.

The winners of the Open category will compete for the overall winner of the contest that will be announced on April 15. The winner will receive the Open Photographer of the Year award and a prize of $ 5,000.

The winning and finalist works will be presented in the form of a virtual exhibition that can be viewed through the website of the World Organization of Photography from the same April 15, World Art Day.

You can see here the winners and selected photographers in the Open competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2021. The first 10 photos are of the winners. The following, from the finalists.