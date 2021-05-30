The incredible video of two bees working together to unscrew the cap of a soda bottle

The surprising intelligence of bees is known to all. They are known to be able to use tools, recognize faces, or have mathematical knowledge. But a viral video shows that they can be even smarter.

In the images you can see two bees working together to successfully unscrew the cap from a soda bottle.

As Science Alert collects, it is not ruled out that the trick be a montage or that the bottle cap was looser than it appears in the video, but in any case, it has sparked a debate on the internet.

In 1962, a decade before winning the Nobel Prize for research on bee communication, Karl von Frisch declared that bumblebees had too small a brain to think, and attributed their resourceful nature to hardwired instinct. Since then, the question of how much a bee’s brain can handle has been repeatedly tested.

Despite being about 0.0002% the size of our heads, bees have been shown to be surprisingly intelligent in recent research. These insects can not only learn from each other and use tools, but they can also count to zero and perform basic mathematical equations.

In recent research, bumblebees were trained to roll a ball towards a goal in exchange for a reward. To score, the insects needed to copy the movements of others and learn from their mistakes, which they were able to do with surprising ease.

“That ‘tool use’ was at one time attributed only to humans, but later to primates, alongside marine mammals and later to birds,” the study says. “We now recognize that many species have the ability to imagine how a particular object could be used to achieve an end“concludes the investigation.