The incredible vacations of Raúl de Molina and his wife in Africa

After months without being able to go on a trip, finally Raul de Molina and his wife Mily de Molina they have been able to do it. In his social networks, the presenter of El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision) shared that he went to Africa on a trip that he and his wife had already paid for for more than a year and that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he postponed. Now that they are vaccinated, the couple made the decision to leave the country and enjoy the beautiful scenery that the African plains offer.

Of course, Raúl de Molina was struck by several aspects of his trip, such as how empty his outbound plane was, and even the German travelers who found themselves at the airport wearing hazmat suits to avoid catching COVID-19.