LA PAZ, Bolivia – The “Doctor Profe”, alias of the Bolivian Jorge Villarroel, puts on a superhero mask for his virtual plastic arts class and then the medical gown to attend to his patients through the internet.

The best “weapon” of the “Doctor Profe” is his computer, which connects him to more than a thousand primary and secondary students, among them from the San Ignacio de La Paz school, to advance in his subject despite the quarantine, which he suspended face-to-face classes in Bolivia by COVID-19.

They are part of the Mexico City Mounted Police and are in charge of ensuring social distancing. To see more of Telemundo, visit now.telemundo.com

The professor told Efe that

He adapted a small space in his house to put a blackboard, markers and

his brushes to teach his class, but he also decided to give it a fun touch

and put on the Spiderman mask and outfit before starting the

transmission.

The Bolivian teacher always

liked the world of superheroes and thought it would be a good idea to dress up

as one to get the attention of your students, get them a smile and

advance your subject.

Inhabitants of a community in Chiapas fear that they will be infected.

The “Doctor Profe” saw the “success” of his class and decided to make his own superhero costumes, looked for the masks and adapted his clothes to suit the character.

So far he has about eight

suits, such as Superman, Ironman, Flash, Black Panther, Batman and Green Lantern.

Medicinal plants are the protagonists of cameras that release steam from these herbs, which are used by ancestral doctors in Bolivia, to strengthen the immune system in the midst of the health emergency experienced by COVID-19.

“The teacher has to

reinvent itself in COVID time to continue and continue educating, we have to

reinvent ourselves, we have to become superheroes, great

teachers, “he added.

The “Doctor Profe” not only brings smiles from his students, who are often connected prematurely, but also from some parents who join the class.

With this method he achieved that all

your students connect and do their assigned work.

“You can change the

education so that it is fun, but also that it is straight and good so that

the student can learn, “he said.

Like every superhero, he has a

faithful friend at his side, his dog Coquito, whom he also dressed according to his

disguise and appears in some classes to teach children respect for

animals.

The peculiarity of this teacher

it caught the attention even of colleagues in other countries, who ask him to do

talks about their way of teaching.

“It is interesting to see that my

way of teaching can be the inspiration for other teachers, they ask me

that I can give them a guide and that we can reinvent ourselves among all, “he said.

The teacher is also a doctor,

his specialty is traumatology, and he decided to become a volunteer doctor for

help people who need it through virtual consultations.

Many times the

superhero costume to put on doctor’s gown and help overcome

ailments or follow up on any treatment of patients.

Villarroel pointed out that now the true superheroes are the doctors who are in the front row and who care for the more than 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, because their work is a contribution in these difficult times.

“I also know that doctors

try to bring smiles to their patients, even if it’s very difficult in this

time, they are a fundamental pillar to overcome this disease, “he said.

The days of “Doctor Profe” are preparing his classes, dictating his subject, attending to a patient, reviewing assignments, cooking his new suits and when he has some space in his agenda, he also teaches zumba and goes out to the streets to feed the children. stray dogs.