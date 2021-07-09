The incredible statistic showing the extinction of the “serve-net” at Wimbledon

Tennis – like most sports – has changed over the years. It seems impossible to imagine, in the XXI century and with an uncontrolled technological expansion, that players maintain the same customs as their colleagues of 30 or 40 years ago. In this sense, one of the tactics that is in danger of extinction is the “serve and net”. In fact, there is a statistic in Wimbledon which reflects this: the percentage of points played through the serve + the volley fell from 37% in 2001 to 4% in the current edition. A true change of era.

Percentage of Serve and Volley points played in the men’s draw @Wimbledon in last 20 years. 2001 37%

02 33%

03 25%

04 22%

05 19%

06 14%

07 12%

08 10%

09 10%

10 8%

11 6%

12 6%

13 8%

14 8%

15 9%

16 8%

17 7%

18 7%

19 5%

21 4% (so far)