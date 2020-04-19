The coronavirus pandemic quarantine has forced companies to come up with new ways to advertise their products. The one who found a very original way of doing it is a toilet paper factory south of the Buenos Aires suburbs, which called several of the world and america champions with the argentine team to record a spot.

New Pel is the brand that called Nery Pumpido, Carlos “Loco” Enrique, Sergio “Checho” Batista, Héctor “Negro” Enrique, Daniel Bertoni and Ricardo Bochini to join this commercial initiative. All the former soccer players filmed their participations from their respective homes, where they comply with the mandatory isolation dictated by the national government.

The one who opens the spot is Pumpido, who “passes” a toilet paper to Crazy Enrique. He receives it, thanks and says: “In this quarantine I take care of myself more than ever with New Pel.” Then Checho Batista appears. “All life we ​​fight on a soccer field, today we have to fight with quarantine and better to do it in the best way, with the best role ”, maintains the world champion in 1986.

The black Enrique, who wears a shirt that says “I played with God” along with a photo of him with Diego Armando Maradona, takes up what Batista said and replies: “How not to share your advice, yes we share half the court in Mexico 86” Then, he “throws” the paper at Bertoni. “Thank you Black for the pass you give me, just like the one you gave Maradona in ’86. I will follow in your footsteps and I will use this role ”, indicates who won the World Cup in Argentina in 1978.

Bertoni announces that He is going to make a wall “as he always did with the teacher”. It is the moment of Bochini, who thanks his former fellow Independent (“As always, throwing walls as in the best moments”) and closes the spot. “I am going to score a goal for this quarantine. Remember, the world champions, we use the best paper ”, concludes Bocha.

The video starring the former footballers, which is just over a minute and a half long and went viral through social media, closes with “You give me more every day”, the song that made the singer popular Valeria Lynch.

New Pel is a company located in Avellaneda, in the southern Buenos Aires suburbs. It is dedicated to selling toilet paper bags and kitchen rolls throughout the country. For their products they use the same raw material as other renowned brands. The company buys the paper reels in a factory located in the San Martín Industrial Park and divides them.

We will have to wait a few days to know if this advertising move has a concrete effect on the brand’s sales. What is certain is that, from the viralization of the images on social networks, it generated a nostalgic feeling in soccer fans for seeing so many Argentine idols together again.