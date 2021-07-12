The incredible salary that Matt Damon rejected for participating in ‘Avatar 2’

‘Jason Bourne’ star Matt Damon declined to participate in the sequel to James Cameron’s sci-fi saga, ‘Avatar 2‘due to a scheduling conflict with other projects. During the Cannes Film Festival, Damon revealed that he turned down an incredible offer of 10% of the profits from the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster:

“They offered me a little movie called Avatar, James Cameron offered me 10%. Go down in history … you will never meet an actor who has turned down more money,” said the actor.

Damon’s decision came primarily from a date conflict with a new Jason Bourne movie, not wanting to make an abrupt exit from the popular action franchise. Finally, the actor revealed the surprise caused in friends like actor John Krasinski the enormous offer that Cameron made to Damon.

Finally the leading role fell back to Sam Worthington, who starred in the film with Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver among others. That s, none of these actors earn a salary of 10% of the benefits.

After raising $ 2.8 billion, 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment previously announced release dates for all four Avatar sequels, which will boast a combined budget of more than $ 1 billion. The first sequel, ‘Avatar 2‘began filming on September 25, 2017 with a view to a premiere that will arrive on December 22, 2022.

Then the third part-which has been shot at the same time as the second one- will do so in December 2024, the fourth on December 18, 2026 and the fifth and last (at least for now) on December 22, 2028. That’s right, Cameron already He warned that they will not make the fourth and fifth installments if the previous two do not have the expected success.