The incredible retirement of Chris Eubank Jr

Next Saturday May 1 in London, Chris Eubank Jr. (29-2, 22 KO) will face Marcus morrison (23-3, 16 KO) in 10 rounds at middleweight.

But the 31-year-old Eubank, No. 1 in the WBA, has communicated on Twitter that he is surprisingly retiring. We do not know if it is a joke: “I have decided that May 1 will be my last fight. I am retiring from boxing to pursue a career in poker. Now it is my true passion. I appreciate everyone who has followed me all these years and I hope everyone can see me succeed in this new chapter of my life. Wish me luck!”.

With 31 years and his good situation in boxing seems strange, but the news is the statement of Eubank, in the photo to the right.

We’ll see if he doesn’t change his mind after his match on May 1.