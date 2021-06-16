The incredible record that Kevin Durant broke in Playoff history

The Brooklyn Nets player, Kevin Durant broke epic record in the history of Playoffs in the history of the NBA against the Milwaukee Bucks team.

Kevin Durant became the first player in the history of the Playoffs of the NBA with a total of 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

This is too large a figure for one player in a series of Playoffs because all the players try to give an extra personally to seek to win the championship in the NBA.

This was a big challenge for Durant, who had to go up in the series knowing that he was not going to have Kyrie Irving and an injured James Harden.

Here the data:

Kevin Durant is the first player in NBA history with a 45/15/10 playoff game. pic.twitter.com/s4EecBP4Lu – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant was the player who showed his face for the Brooklyn Nets team when they trailed by almost 20 points in the second half of the game in the NBA.It is a figure of Kevin Durant never before seen by a Br00klyn Nets gamer in a series of Playoffs in the history.