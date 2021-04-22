The incredible record of Barry Bonds that Nelson Cruz chases in the Major Leagues

The dominican Nelson Cruz goes for an incredible record from the legendary Barry bonds in the Major League Baseball-MLB.

After having a two-homer game against the Oakland Athletics, Nelson Cruz added his fourth game in the Big leagues with multiple home runs in his 40s.

Barry bonds ranks second in most games with multiple home runs after age 40 with a total of six, first place is Hank Sauer with 8, however, everything indicates that Nelson Cruz goes full steam ahead to equal and exceed the highest home runner in the history of the MLB, Barry Bonds, in that line.

Here the report:

. @ ncboomstick23 does not stop producing. Sauer and Bonds are achievable for him. Via: @SlangsOnSports #MNTwins | # ElExtrabase⚾️🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/tt5LvxYyoC – El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) April 22, 2021

The things he’s doing Nelson Cruz in a stage where everyone thought he was going to be retired are incredible things, if he continues at this rate then if he can sign another contract in the next season and for more money, since he has several seasons giving up with the agony of “It may fall into any moment”