The incredible ramifications of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios movies and series follow such an elaborate plan that it demonstrates the great planning work behind it.

Michael waldron, is responsible for the scripts of the series Loki and the movie Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness (2022), in a recent interview he wanted to make it clear that everything is very connected in Marvel studios.

“All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected and have ramifications. I think certainly our goal with the Loki series was for it to have far-reaching ramifications throughout the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe going forward. Having to clean up some of the messes I made with Loki? Maybe yes”.

It is already speculated that the events of Loki they will be important for several movies. More concretely Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness plus Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as it has been confirmed that the villain will be Kang, the conqueror interpreted by Jonathan Majors. This villain of Marvel studios It is precisely from the future and has the ability to travel through time, so we can intuit that if Loki will destroy the TVA (Time Variation Agency) or at least it will weaken it and that will be the reason why Kang You can go to the past to try to conquer it.

Tom Hiddleston spoke about the possibilities of a second season of Loki.

“At this point, I have learned that for me to have expectations is useless and foolish. Having said goodbye to the character one, two, three times, I don’t know what the future of Marvel Studios holds. But I’m excited to find out. I think we could never have seen 10 years ahead ”.

“However, that would be an understatement of Kevin Feige’s intelligence!” Continuous Tom Hiddleston. “Maybe he saw the future, and he predicted all of this, and he actually works for TVA, and reality is unfolding as it should, and we are all ready for the journey.”

The series of Marvel studios on Loki will premiere on June 9 in Disney Plus.