The incredible penalty that Neymar missed

05/24/2021 at 4:44 AM CEST

Efe

Paris Saint-Germain won this Sunday against Brest at the Stade Francis Le Blé a futile victory (0-2) that did not allow them to win the Ligue 1 title in France, which finally conquered Lille.

It was not an easy day for Pochettino’s team, who could already take advantage after the opening quarter of an hour with a penalty committed by Romain Faivre on Di María and that Neymar executed poorly, who threw the ball out. The goal of Brest, in a curious maneuver, He did not place himself in the center of the goal, but offered his entire left flank to Neymar. A game to the confusion between the two that the Brazilian solved badly by a few centimeters, although the goalkeeper’s decision was at least extravagant.