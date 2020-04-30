Because of its towers it was also called the house of the “kisses” (Photo: screenshot)

The Mexican drug trafficker Amado Carrillo Fuentes “The Lord of the Skies” He always had the desire to build a mansion to his liking, because, although he owned a series of luxurious properties, in his mind was the idea that his ideal house was a inspired by the tales of “Sherezade” and other tales from the Middle East.

Thus, in 1992, he ordered the construction of what is now known as the capital of Sonora. the most famous house in Hermosillo. Located in the exclusive Pitic neighborhood, the ruins of the palace of “The thousand and one nights” by Amado Carrillo have become a tourist attraction, despite the fact that after be seized on November 21, 1993 by the authorities it served as a refuge for drug addicts and homeless people, because without surveillance, it is only enough to jump a fence to enter.

Carrillo Fuentes had purchased the property first known as the Ciscomani family home, but within days of completing the transaction, it was demolished and in its place construction began on a spectacular construction that emulated the palaces of “The thousand and one nights”, since among its high fences Arab-style towers protruded.

The towers are the hallmark of the house that went on sale in 2016 (Photos: Puente Project / Screenshots)

There were also those who called her “the house of the kisses”, since the tip of the towers was similar to the figure of the classic chocolates.

The mansion it has an extension of almost one block and its lavish details are now covered in rubble, brush, and graffiti pints, but you can still see that It was designed on three floors with luxurious bathrooms with tubs, spa, more than one Jacuzzi and different tunnels.

For many this house represents economic power achieved by the criminal who became famous for being the leader of the Juárez Cartel, owning an impressive fleet of planes, but also for having stolen 12 tons of cocaine from the Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar.

Drug addicts and criminals have used it as a den (Photos: Screenshots)

On the palace of “The Lord of the Skies” There are many stories, one of them is the one recently told by a neighbor of the local Puente Project, who stated that some Workers built a pool that communicated with another house and that there was even an underwater channel.

When the Attorney General’s Office seized the mansion located on Primo de Verdad and Herminio Ciscomani streets, it also searched a house located a few blocks later which strengthened the theory that they were connected.

When the PGR registered the property, there was large quantities of tile boxes and tools for working cedar.

The undergrowth surrounds what was planned to be Amado Carrillo’s palace (Photo: Screenshot)

In 1994, José Morales Buenrostro, legal representative of the mansion, and Juan Jorge Mexia Monge promoted an injunction against the seizure.

However, Mexica Monge he was one of the three doctors who participated in the failed drug trafficker surgery and like the other two, he appeared dead days after Carrillo Fuentes lost his life in the operating room.

The house was put up for sale 4 years ago, it is unknown if someone already bought it.

