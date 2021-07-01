The incredible number of electric and hybrid cars that Renault expects to make by 2025

06/30/2021 at 9:58 PM CEST

Renault has been sending very clear signals that it wants speed up your electric vehicle plans, and now it is clear how aggressive the company will be in executing these.

The French automaker now expects 65% of its line to be electrified by 2025, thus becoming the “greenest” car workforce in all of Europe, according to the company. His previous goal was 30%. His plans revolve around a new line with 10 new electric cars, including the reborn 5, the 4ever (a modern remake of the much-missed Renault 4) and a Mégane EV.

Until 90 percent of Renault-branded cars (which includes Alpine and Dacia) should be electric by 2030. The strategy depends in part on making electric vehicles more accessible. Renault is preparing a new platform (CMF-BEV) that should cut costs by a third compared to the Zoe through a swappable battery, a smaller size 100kW powertrain and components that they will borrow from conventional cars.

Renault is also focusing on more capable and affordable components, including more efficient nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries (with 20 percent more autonomy compared to existing alternatives) and an all-in-one powertrain that’s about half as large as before and costs 30 percent less. Thus, the company’s goal is to increase the productivity of its cars while improving their costs to make them affordable for everyone.