The incredible millionaire luxuries of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

The Mexican professional boxer, Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán, known worldwide as “El Canelo”, has won world championships in five different weight categories. He is the current WBA and WBC super middleweight world champion and in the next few hours he will be looking for the WBO belt and The Ring Magazine in a fight against Billy Joe Saunders, at AT&T in Arlington, Texas, United States.

His career is almost flawless, with a record of 55 wins, two draws and just one loss against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. He is a character loved by his fans, but who also has many detractors who claim that he fixes his fights.

In this note we only want to show you some luxuries of the Mexican champion who, of course, obtained by the incredible millionaire figures that allow him to win boxing and the publicity of that world and some other businesses. The impressive collection of cars, trucks and motorcycles with which he has to his credit, his yacht, his jet, his mansions and trips stands out.

28The yacht valued at US $ 60 million

Saul Canelo Álvarez / Instagram

Saul Canelo Álvarez / Instagram NextScott Coker closes the Bellator door on Diego Sánchez

Sports Journalist of the CPD. Driver at @MMAUNORadio.