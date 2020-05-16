Who Investments is an Argentine fintech,. subsidiary of the investment firm “Qienna Wealth Management” in the US, focused on various financial services of different kinds.

The company allows you to invest money in buying and selling stocks, funds and bonds in the world stock market in the easiest way, totally online, and at costs up to 10 times cheaper than local operators.

Currently, the company has designed a new Human Resources model that is characterized by the absence of the classic hierarchies: even the absence of managers.

“To attract talent we need a system that attracts entrepreneurs and supports the idea that they won’t be in a boring or monotonous job they will have the resources they need to create what they want to do, ”explains Nicolás Galarza, CEO and founder of the company.

This decentralized system seeks to solve the top 3 problems that owns the “traditional” world of work.

On the one hand, it proposes to eradicate pyramid systems in which a small group of people makes the important decisions that the rest of the staff obey. Applying a new methodology, Quiena divided its departments into what they call “units” (Marketing, Sales, Management, Technology, Accounting, etc.), and analyzed the tasks of each of these areas to break them into small pieces.

Each of these units has a team made up of a leader, responsible for meeting the objectives and requesting the necessary resources from HR to achieve this. The leader of a unit may have another position in another unit, for example being an executor who does not make decisions. In this way, the same person fulfills different functions and it is achieved that people transmit what they know to other units and the information flows throughout the company so that everyone learns what happens in each of the areas. (clients, suppliers, partners, etc).

On the other hand, one of the main problems of traditional companies is that they usually have maintenance tasks (operational and inherent for the business to function and be maintained) and creation tasks (more oriented to experiment and project). These areas are usually separate, so those who do more “boring” tasks (maintenance) they tend to get frustrated and look for a job change, and those who work on more “fun” projects do not usually have the information and feedback that those who are day-to-day operating know..

By dividing the company into units and applying different teams that work in each of them, each person operates in 2 or a maximum of 3 units, so he participates in all instances, both the creative and the “monotonous”, where you acquire the necessary knowledge to create something new.

The time stipulated for each of these activities is proportional 20% of the work time so that they dedicate it to solving problems they see in the company (as they grow, the idea is that they can dedicate it to do what they want as explained by the company).

In this way, any employee who finds an area to improve, can ask the HR moderator for resources to solve them: economic, talent (team up with other colleagues) and perhaps monetary, if necessary. If on this path of creation a unit becomes too large and successful, it will then become a “spin off” (which in turn will be subdivided into units). So what this “potential entrepreneur” will have achieved (and learned) is to create a business from scratch, without the normally complicated part, which is to get resources from scratch, deal with labor issues, money, etc.

“This system works with an HR moderator who must ensure that no one stays at his post for long, demanding that they grow from executing roles to others of decision-making and vice versa, “says Galarza and adds: “It is a demand that we have for everyone. It is probably a very demanding workplace for people who do not identify with this. But for those who do, We hope it is paradise and if it is not yet, we are investing a lot in creating it and it really becomes that.“

In turn, the CEO of the company explained that the idea is that “it does not feel more demanding because It is not the manager who asks, it is the initiative itself. We want us to lead each other, we are looking for more leaders. “The company confirmed to this media that the work process to have the diagrammed system took one and a half years. In turn, the company commented that there were several initiatives that inspired this project. “For example, make it 20% of the time we take it from a similar Google program. We also take ideas from management 3.0 and other experiences in companies. “

“We’re implementing this throughout the company and it is a future project“concludes the executive.