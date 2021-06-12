The incredible Jacob deGrom makes the Padres look like kids and continues his historic season, but a scare emerges



Jacob deGrom hits a two-run hit in the fifth inning against San Diego.

Photo: Mike Stobe

Jacob deGrom He did it again this Friday. The right pitcher of the New York Mets He “played” with the hitters of the mighty San Diego Padres, who allowed only 1 hit in 6 innings with 10 strikeouts to the delirium of more than 26,000 spectators, the highest attendance in Citi Field stadium since 2019.

The Mets won the game 3-2 and now deGrom is 6-2 this season. By not allowing a touchdown, his ERA is a staggering 0.56., the best – by far – in modern baseball, although obviously the season is still young.

Jacob deGrom has only allowed 4 earned runs in 2021And after he produced two one-hitting touchdowns on Friday to help his own cause, he has more RBIs (5) than earned runs allowed. So ridiculous.

🗣 MVP pic.twitter.com/Y2wDMCabhS – New York Mets (@Mets) June 12, 2021

With pitches continuously exceeding 100 miles per hour on Friday, deGrom hit 100 strikeouts on the season; he did it in just 61.2 innings. No one had reached that figure this early since 1893 according to ESPN data.

To put deGrom’s brilliance this year a little more in perspectiveBob Gibson’s ERA in the 1968 season, considered the most dominant of all time by a starting pitcher, was 1.12, with 268 strikeouts in 304 innings.

For his part, deGrom has the aforementioned 0.56 average and 103 strikeouts in just 64 innings.

These pitches just ain’t fair. 😳 Eight Ks through 4 IP for deGrom. #LGM pic.twitter.com/A6nCLHCkN6 – New York Mets (@Mets) June 12, 2021

The Cy Young trophy, which deGrom has won twice, appears to be reserved for the 32-year-old and the summer is just beginning.

However, not everything is happiness, because deGrom was relieved after 6 entries and the medical report is that have tendonitis in the right flexor arm. The flexor is a muscle that runs from the elbow to the middle of the forearm.

The severity of the annoyance was not detailed, but it is definitely worrying news for the Mets (31-24), who are coming as pleasantly surprised as leaders of their division, and for baseball in general which is witnessing an incredible season of the lanky. serpentine.