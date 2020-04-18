In Ferrari They have put on work overalls to help in the fight against COVID-19. The manufacture of cars is somewhat stopped, like Formula 1, and from the brand of the Cavallino Rampante they have turned on the machines to make valves for lung ventilators which will be donated to Italian hospitals that are fighting coronavirus.

“Ferrari, among its initiatives in favor of health aid to combat the coronavirus, The production of valves for lung ventilators and resources for protective masks has begun in its factory in Maranello.“Ferrari assured in an official statement. The Italian brand has set to work to contribute its grain of sand in the fight to stop the pandemic that has hit the entire world.

“In the coming days Ferrari plans to make hundreds of devices that have already started and will continue to be delivered, with the coordination of Civil Protection, to several Italian hospitals, among which are those of Bergamo, Genoa, Modena and Sassuolo, “he added.

The truth is that this initiative is the first that the brand has as such, although the Agnelli family, which controls the Ferrari Formula 1 team, since recently donated 10 million euros to the authorities who manage the health crisis in Italy to fight the coronavirus. They also gave 150 pulmonary ventilators and medical devices to help the Italian Red Cross.

Italy begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel but the reality is that it is one of the countries in Europe most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 22,000 deaths have already been registered throughout the countryHence, Ferrari has decided to put itself at the service of Italy to help stop the coronavirus and to be able to get out of the confinement as soon as possible.