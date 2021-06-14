The incredible image of the ‘beheaded’ gymnast | Excelsior

MEXICO CITY

In addition to the gold medal, the two silver metals and a bronze medal that she obtained in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships that take place in Varna, Bulgaria, the Israeli Linoy Ashram has given a lot to talk about for an unusual photograph that was taken during one of his routines.

In the image you can see a powerful jump where the athlete shows off her flexibility as she opens the compass to the maximum and bends her head and neck backwards, in such a way that it seems that the body suspended in the air is beheaded.

And if that was not enough, the gymnast carries a ball in her hands which, at the instant of the photograph, is exactly in a place that would occupy the head. This spectacular image was captured by Spasiyana Sergieva of the . agency.

cmb

