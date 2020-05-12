Soccer usually leaves us with wonderful stories. Full of improvement and sacrifice. In coronavirus times too. One of these stories that deserves to be told is the one that has happened to the Unified Association of the Civil Guard, a team from Ceuta that has not competed with le Benemérita agents for a long time, but which is currently engaged in a much more important social work and that, if the calendar does not play against it, next season will play the Copa del Rey, since, after the suspension of all the non-professional categories of Spanish football is made official, he can say very loudly that he is the new champion of the Regional Preferred Ceuta.

At present, the AUGC Deportiva Ceuta does not have any Civil Guard on its staff, although it does have five members of the military. But that matters little. Thanks to the protection of the association and the tireless work of people like Fuad Harrus, current coach of the team and with more than 25 years of experience in soccer in the Autonomous City, and Rachid Sbihi, Benemérita agent and club president, dreams do come true from time to time. And the goal of this team is to offer a better future to young people who live in difficult situations, who want to “earn respect” and add to society with the king of sports as a way to carve out a future for themselves. And if they can play the Cup much better.

“The AUGC was dedicated to working with at-risk kids to integrate them. They owe them their clothes and made the job easier. They were dedicated to grassroots football until in the 08-09 season they took out a regional team that was champion and played a few playoffs with a Melilla team, but they lost and never played in the category until now, which a group of young people between the ages of 19 and 20 have gathered, the vast majority of whom live in the El Príncipe neighborhood”, He explains to OKDIARIO Fuad.

“They have it a little complicated. Few work, some study and others learn a trade. For them soccer is a fresh air. There are kids who think 24 hours about this sport, although we push for those who do not study to get some degree. The experience is that we have very valid kids for society ”, adds the coach of a champion team.

The social work of the Civil Guard

Their team is no longer made up of agents, that was over when the number of young people who went to Ceuta to do practices was reduced significantly, but they do have a group of footballers who want to do great things in football and in life. “Soccer is a school to educate. It helps to overcome individualism and generates a climate of brotherhood. That is the most important. We believe in values-based sports education and in this sport all the ingredients are given. The behavior of the kids is 10. We have the best batch, “says the coach to this medium.

In addition, this equipment serves toAnd these young people see in the Civil Guard “a helping hand”, something that considering where they come from is very important. On the outskirts of Ceuta, life is not easy and social exclusion is the order of the day, but football has given them a second chance that they do not want to miss. The AUGC, thanks to the work of Rachid Sbihi, manages to finance the team with the collaboration of companies in the city and funding from the city council. “They do not charge a fee, they are financed with the help of the city council and businessmen and they invest in clothing and sneakers. Everyone moves here. ”

The illusion of a neighborhood

“They are kids from a marginal neighborhood with a great desire to show the world that they can thanks to sports and specifically football. They are an example of the neighborhood. It is the best way to invest in society, “says Fuad. “They set an example, they are athletes, they do not have any vice and when many people come when they play. They are the illusion of a neighborhood ”, Add. In the team, made up entirely of Spaniards, both the Christian and Muslim religions coexist are no problem. Sport unites everything.

Your next step is to get them to play in the Third Regional of Cádiz next season, since it would be one more incentive for this group of players. And, above all, to participate in the K.O.