The incredible gesture that Lebron James made towards Devin Booker after the loss of the Lakers

The incredible gesture he made Lebron James toward Devin Booker after defeat of the Lakers, two greats of the NBA sharing a historical moment.

The title reign of the defending champions has come to an end. Devin Booker scored a season-high 47 points, including 33 in the first half, to help the Phoenix Suns eliminate Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs with a 113-100 victory in Game 6.

This is the first time Lebron James fails to advance beyond the first round of the postseason. He previously had a perfect 14-0 record in Round 1 throughout his career in the NBA.

Booker helped the Suns get off to a sparkling start with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the opening frame. Phoenix also tied a playoff record for the NBA with 10 triples in the period and had a 36-14 lead going into second. Booker’s final total of 47 points is the third most allowed in a playoff game in Los Angeles history. Lakers.

The Suns shot an overwhelming 51.4% (18 of 35) from long range and, at one point in the game, extended the lead to 29 points. Los Angeles mounted a late charge to cut Phoenix’s lead to 10 midway through the fourth quarter, but a 7-0 run led by Chris Paul helped Phoenix regain control.

James led the Lakers with 29 points, the best for the team, along with nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes. Purchase takeover Andre Drummond, who was replaced in the starting lineup by Marc Gasol, notably received his first DNP of the series. Los Angeles shot just 41.8% from the floor in loss.

Lebron James after the game, he went looking for Devin Booker and I give him his shirt: