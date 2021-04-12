The incredible fine AliExpress will have to pay in China

04/12/2021 at 09:27 CEST

The Chinese authorities have hit Alibaba hard with a incredible fine of 2.32 billion euros after finishing his investigation for his monopolistic behavior. The State Administration for Market Regulation launched an accusation against the e-commerce giant for being “suspected of monopolistic conduct”. Specifically, it refers to the policy that forced sellers to do so on their platforms exclusively, preventing them from selling on rival websites. On the website of the Chinese committee dedicated to these issues, it has been explained that the investigation proved that the policy was damaging to innovation in the online sales platform sector.

As a result of this conclusion, the regulatory agency has decided to punish the company in accordance with China’s antitrust law, ordering that this illegal activity be stopped and that pay the equivalent of 4% of your sales in the country. This will not put the business in danger, but it will do great harm to the company, with a punishment that will be much more exemplary than what is customary to see in our countries.

China has started to keep an eye on the tech giants last year, making the country’s lawmakers update antitrust rules to add specific rules for them. The business of Jack Ma, the creator of one of the largest technology companies seems to have become the main enemy of Chinese regulators.