It happened in China and the same is happening in the rest of the planet: the coronavirus is paralyzing the world, and it is being reflected in both the pollution data and the mobility data. Now, Google has presented a website where we can see the effect of COVID-19 on our movements: we stay at home 94% more than usual for some aspects.

Google has access to millions of phones, so it can generate statistics representative enough of society to validate them. That is why it has used the GPS data of the users and has generated reports broken down by country, showing how mobility has been drastically reduced.

We go out much less with the coronavirus, even to the supermarket

Specifically, the web is a new section of Google dedicated exclusively to the data generated after the coronavirus. We have a list of all the scanned countries and, through a search engine, we can find ours, taking us to a PDF that we can view online. At the moment there are 131 countries and regions available, so it is very likely that we will find ours.

Inside we will find figures as crazy as in Spain we have stopped moving 94% for topics related to leisure or 64% with respect to movements to work. Travel to public stations such as subways or trains has fallen by 84% and, despite the fact that the movement to supermarkets and pharmacies rose punctually weeks ago, it has now fallen fully to 76% less.

However, and as expected, journeys from other places to home have increased by 22% with respect to normal. This happens because more people go straight from work or the supermarket to home, instead of going through the park in between or going somewhere else. It is, in fact, the only statistic that has gone up. In addition, not all countries are taking the same effects, and the disease is not acting the same, which is why not all countries have reduced mobility so drastically.

How Google has generated this data

Calm down, because This does not mean that Google has been spying on you. This data has only been taken from those people who have the location history option activated. This function, which is linked to Google Maps, allows Google to register each place we are in, and for how long.

Thus, a map is generated with all the places where we have been at all times, something that we can consult simply by going to Maps. Can be disconnected at any time And we are the ones who have the choice of whether we want to send this data to the search engine or not – here we show you how to do it. In other words, private data has not been used or people’s privacy has been broken.

