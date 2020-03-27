With logistical help from the Inditex group, the actors managed to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus in their country

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz.

Photo:

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / . / .

Spanish actors Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem they have donated 100,000 gloves and 20,000 masks at the La Paz hospital in Madrid, with the logistical help of the group Inditex, As announced today by the actress through her Instagram account.

“After many days searching for a way to find andThe much needed sanitary material to be able to buy and donate to hospitals, finally, Javier and I have found a way ”Cruz pointed out.

The ‘post’ comes illustrated by several photos showing the boxes with the material -Nitrile gloves and FFP2-type masks- and his arrival today at the hospital in La Paz, together with health personnel.

“Even with the enormous difficulties in obtaining and taking to their destinations such essential sanitary tools, we hope that in a short time we can donate other materials that are so necessary in this crisis ”, added the actress.

Finally, the Oscar winner thanks “All the heroines and unsung heroes who put their own health at risk to help heal and maintain everyone’s health.”

.