The incredible data that shows the validity of the Big3 in the last 65 Grand Slam

It seems difficult to imagine an era in men’s tennis like today. In fact, it would be rare for a match to be repeated with three of the greatest players in history sharing the circuit for much of their careers. In that sense, there is a brutal piece of information provided by colleague Gustavo Goitía on his Twitter account: at least one member of the Big 3 (Djokovic, Federer, Nadal) has reached a Grand Slam final in 62 of the last 65 tournaments in this category. The only times they were not there were the US Open 2014, Wimbledon 2016 and the US Open 2020. The Serbian will try this Sunday to add a new title when he faces Matteo Berrettini in the definition of the British tournament.

