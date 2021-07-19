The incredible concentration of methane gas in the African lake Sonachi

A study reveals the unusually high concentrations of methane in the surface waters of the volcanic sodium lake Sonachi (Kenya), in the African Rift Valley.

The work is led by experts from the Faculty of Biology of the University of Barcelona (UB), the National Research Council of Italy and the University of Florence in Italy, and has the participation of research groups from ten international institutions.

In the Great Rift Valley, the great tectonic fissure of the African continent, there are several endorheic tectonic or volcanic lakes where water can only leave the lake system by evaporation. In these habitats with extreme and particular conditions, intense evaporation generates a high concentration of salts: in most cases, sodium carbonate, a highly soluble compound that generates high alkalinity.

Lake Sonachi is a small meromictic sodium-saline lake in which the water column partially mixes. Located to the west of Lake Naivasha, it is located inside a volcanic crater and has a characteristic alkaline chemistry that has long attracted the interest of the international scientific community.

“The sodium lakes of the Rift are very productive ecosystems thanks to the proliferation of cyanobacteria, such as spirulina. In parallel, the high alkalinity turns them into extreme environments and because of this there is enormous scientific interest in knowing the metabolism of their microbial communities “, explains Professor Andrea Butturini, co-author of the work and member of the Department of Evolutionary Biology, Ecology and Sciences Environmental of the UB.

“These extreme environments are natural habitats of interest for the study of the origin of life, astrobiology, biofuel production, biotechnology, etc.”, he continues. «Paradoxically, there are almost no integrative studies that study in situ and under natural conditions the composition and functioning of these lake communities as a whole. Consequently, there are still many aspects of the carbon cycle of sodium lakes that are not known.

The volcanic sodium lake Sonachi is located in the African Rift Valley. (Photo: UB)

The new study is one of the first works that relates the presence of gases (hydrogen, methane and carbon dioxide) with the availability of dissolved organic matter and the high microbial biodiversity in the water column of a sodium lake, from the surface to the bottom full of sediment.

The work reveals that methane concentrations in Lake Sonachi are two or three orders of magnitude higher than those measured in boreal lakes, the most studied lake systems. In the scientific literature, such high concentrations of methane have never been described so close to the surface of a lake.

“Without a doubt, the most surprising result has been to detect very high concentrations of methane in oxygenated waters near the surface of the lake, which are derived from the high productivity of photosynthetic planktonic communities, mainly cyanobacteria”, emphasizes Butturini. “In this part of the water column, what we would expect to detect is methane consumption and a lower concentration of this gas.”

In most African sodium lakes, the planktonic microbial community is articulated around cyanobacteria, prokaryotes that abound in these lake habitats. The particular biodiversity of the microbial community in Lake Sonachi could be a factor in the equation that explains the high methanogenesis described in the study.

«At Lake Sonachi, cyanobacteria bring together a microbial community with high genetic and functional diversity: autotrophic (oxygenic and anoxygenic), fermenting, heterotrophic, methanotrophic (methane consuming), sulfur reducing and methanogenic (hydrogenotrophic, acetylotrophic, and methanogenic bacteria) ). In addition, all these bacteria with such a versatile metabolism are agglutinated in the form of aggregates that measure a few micrometers “, says Butturini. ‘We do not yet know if this model is replicated in other sodium lakes in the Rift region. Therefore, we hope to be able to address this question in future research.

At the microhabitat scale, in these microbial aggregates, anoxic conditions (without oxygen) could be established, which facilitate the proliferation of methanogenic archaea (a priori, strict anaerobes), also thanks to the organic leachates released by cyanobacteria. “The sodium lakes of the Rift are very productive due to the high concentration of cyanobacteria. That is why we propose that high bacterial productivity somehow catalyzes the production of methane near the lake surface, a hypothesis that will have to be explored further in the future ”, explains Butturini.

Methane gas, with an increasingly high atmospheric concentration, generates a much greater greenhouse effect than carbon dioxide and other compounds. In this context, natural continental aquatic systems – swamps, lakes, shallow floodplains, peatlands, etc. – are important sources of methane and carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

“Understanding the importance of inland aquatic systems in methane, carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide emissions on a global scale is a very active and innovative area of ​​research in limnology and biogeochemistry. However, it is undeniable that our knowledge is based above all on natural systems in temperate and boreal regions and that there is little work on tropical and equatorial systems, ”the expert emphasizes.

«In this framework, our work reveals that we must open ourselves towards other horizons and other more remote and little studied systems. And the surprises can be huge. This has motivated us to establish a collaboration with the University of Nairobi with the aim of organizing in 2022 a course in limnology of extreme environments for students of that institution ”, concludes Andrea Butturini.

The new study is titled “High concentrations of dissolved biogenic methane associated with cyanobacterial blooms in East African lake surface water.” And it has been published in the journal Communications Biology, of the Nature publishing group. (Source: UB)