Almost all of the staff of the Girona it is immune to the coronavirus. This is demonstrated by the results of the tests to which both the staff, the coaching staff and the workers who will be active during the return to training of the Catalan team, set for this Saturday the first session, have undergone. The results have detected that there are 20 cases of Covid-19 in the Girona club but all of them are overcome according to the antibodies they present. They are immune.

They are therefore good news for him Girona, that he will be able to train again under the conditions of the «new normal» with the individual trainings in the sports city, always maintaining a strict level of security to avoid any contagion. There are no positives at the moment due to coronavirus and there are 20 members of the entity, between technical staff and players, who have overcome the virus and they have generated antibodies against the pandemic that immunize them.

Thus, the players of the Girona They will be able to retrain and place themselves under the command of José Luis Martí since this Saturday. It should be remembered that there are strong limitations to return to this activity, such as a maximum of six players per field of play or their clothing, which must be brought from home, according to LaLiga protocol. When the SmartBank League, Where the Catalan team competes, it occupied the fifth place (47 points) that entitles the playoffs to promotion to the elite, after their descent last season. There are still another 11 days.

Girona was one of the Spanish clubs that confirmed positives among its staff in late March. First one of the members of the technical staff was infected and later one of his players. Both, according to the club, overcame the virus without setbacks. After the massive tests now made as a guideline of The league –And therefore there is deep unease from the CSD–, a large number of members of the entity were infected, making the easy spread of the disease very clear. coronavirus.