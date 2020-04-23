“The FIA ​​cannot cancel.” Two and a half hours before the start of the Australian Grand Prix free practice (and almost an hour before the official cancellation), one of the spokespersons of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) exposed the reality . That of money in the face of health: “There are too many trade agreements that will come back to us.” By canceling the Albert Park race itself, the F1 governing body should have reimbursed the organization for the loss caused by the cancellation of the opening of the season.

Fia spokesman. “For us to cancel it on our own would require less than 12 cars to be available. But other than that or from the local authourities the FIA ​​cannot cancel because there are too many commercial agreements that in canceling the liability would come back to us ” – Mark Hughes (@SportmphMark) March 12, 2020

They seem far away, the implausible statements of the beginning of the week. Remember, “No chance the Australian GP will be in camera.” Just four days before the FIA ​​spokesperson said, race boss Andrew Westacott was confident that the opening of the F1 season would go smoothly. However, everything had already been burning around the paddock for a long time.

FIA stops responding

Last Saturday, the Bahrain circuit formalized the closed session of the second GP of the season (March 22), after the dramatic development of the situation in Italy. Ferrari and Alpha Tauri, the teams based on the other side of the Alps, were therefore no longer welcome. The question also arose about the presence of official equipment manufacturers, also transalpine: Pirelli (tires), Brembo (brakes) and Magneti Marelli (electronic systems). But Australia finally left access to the territory to all the stables. In Melbourne, the FIA ​​no longer responds.

Worse, Andrew Westacott therefore speaks two days after the Bahrain press release and welcomes a favorable situation in Oceania. “This is not at all the case of a closed session, he had assured. When you look at the 86,000 spectators who were Sunday evening at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (for the final of the Women’s World Cup of cricket), and Australian football matches to come, you have to take things very prosaic and move forward with the necessary precautionary measures. “

A positive COVID-19 test

What measures? No one will ever know. At the time of these announcements, all the stables were already present in the paddock … And as of Tuesday, doubts arose as to symptoms in certain members of the stables. COVID-19 tests are then carried out on several of them. Thursday, the ax fell. All negative, with the exception of one, that of a member of McLaren. The British team then decided to withdraw.

Just before the results, the press conference had offered a golden platform to six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. “I find it shocking that we are all here, sitting in this room. (…) We learned that the borders of the United States were closed to Europeans and that the NBA season was suspended, but F1, it , keep on going.”

“Money is king”

The Briton even cracked a sarcasm after learning that the test results would be given within five days, so after the race. “Money is king,” he concluded. After knowing the results, Formula 1 said “coordinate with the authorities for the next steps”, without mentioning the scenario of postponement or cancellation.

Formula 1 and the FIA ​​have have been coordinating with all the relevant authorities on the next steps. Our priority is the safety of the fans, the teams and all personnel at the race. – Formula 1 (@ F1) March 12, 2020

However, Ross Brawn, the technical and sporting director of Formula 1, had confirmed that a race without one of the ten teams could not count for the championship … Purely sporting concerns, such as a fair classification for McLaren ( one race less) are no longer mentioned. After contamination at McLaren, the FIA ​​will no longer speak for nearly twelve hours.

This is easy to understand, since the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) and the FIA ​​actually play a curious game of table tennis. For hours, there was talk of not losing the game, under penalty of announcing the inevitable, and losing a lot of money (the organizer did not want to spit on the reimbursement of agreements). Officially, Ross Brawn said on Friday that the wait was due to the consultation “of the teams, the doctors, the FIA, the promoters …”

A Grand Prix maintained until the last second

Until the end, the organization assured journalists the impossibility of a cancellation, therefore the normal maintenance of the weekend. Before the Prime Minister of the State of Victoria (Melbourne is its capital) sows confusion by announcing the closed session of the GP, “if there is a race”. Mercedes then stopped hostilities by publishing a letter requesting the cancellation of the Grand Prix in the name of “employee safety”.

At the same time, the FIA ​​announced the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix with “the full support of the AGPC”, which waives the reimbursement of the agreements. The pilots then agreed that it was the best possible outcome. Ross Brawn said he was “surprised” by the rapid development of the pandemic, which would have caught the FIA ​​short and caused its hesitation. To end this funny week, the director of Formula One Group, Chase Carey, conducted an exceptional press conference this Friday morning to justify the decision. The Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prix (April 5) are now under threat. The next two rounds of the championship should not be contested.