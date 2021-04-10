The incredible but true story of Simon Charles Dorante-Day, the man who claims to be the son of Carlos and Camilla

From time to time his name comes to the fore again. Perhaps because, if what it counts is true, in the manner of conspiracy theories, it would be an astonishing bomb. And if it turns out that it is not true, at least it remains as someone with an inordinate imagination and a curious obsession with the British royal family To the point of creating such a crazy story without it being able to subtract an iota of verisimilitude. This is how he tells his own life Simon Charles Dorante-Day.

As they have rescued from Semana magazine, this 53 year old man He has been for a long time (almost the same as the public opinion taking him for a charlatan, although he does not give up his efforts despite the fact that even the headlines do not take him seriously) affirming that he is the illegitimate son of Charles of England and his current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, although at the time of her conception she obviously couldn’t be.

To get started, He is not English, but was born in Australia, and for more than three decades he has struggled to be recognized as the firstborn of the firstborn of Queen Elizabeth II. Namely, who would be the heir to the crown. From Buckingham Palace it goes without saying that they have never taken him seriously.

Or yes, because according to him (and he is so convinced of himself and his history that he considers taking Prince William to court, who right now would succeed his father once he takes the position for which he has been preparing for 72 years), most of the orders that have been given since the monarchy have been to hide their existence, since it would be a disgrace if an illegitimate son were to hold the British crown.

His version of events, at first, is not so far from reality: it is well known that the relationship between Charles of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall has been going on for many years and there are even quite a few biographers who do not hesitate to affirm that they would have started seeing each other before Lady Di appeared in their lives (Don’t forget that Camilla and Princess Diana appeared together on occasion or other)

Put it on, put it on him

However, at that time, before 1970, they were both single and young (although soon after she would marry Andrew Henry Parker Bowles) and not, to put it mildly, the antagonists of the love life of Diana of Wales, who see how her husband had an extramarital affair that, years after his death, would be embodied with a wedding in 2005.

We are talking about a love before it was a forbidden love. In fact, a teenage love, since Carlos was, by date, 17 years old, and Camilla had just come of age. It’s 1966, explains Simon Charles Dorante-Day, and his supposed mother disappears from the media and public life for nine months, just the ones that it takes to no longer be able to cover up her pregnancy and spend the first weeks with her newborn.

But it is given up for adoption but not in any way, but rather hand-picked to a friendly family, close to the Windsors and related to their interests.: your adoptive grandparents would have worked as part of the service in one of the properties of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, then retiring to Australia.

This, according to Simon Charles, he would know from his adoptive grandmother, who, being unable to keep the secret any more, told him, explaining that his “real parents” could not take care of him because it was the result of a youth relationship that could sink the image of the monarchy.

Prince Simon, as he calls himself, wants Carlos and Camilla to take a paternity test, DNA test that he has requested up to four times (no affirmative by the Australian court, ensuring that his claim is unfounded), since, he understands, his hair is very similar to that of Camilla’s family and his teeth resemble that of some members of the Windsor family.

Is this the end of the #monarchy ..? Engineer who says he’s Charles & Camilla’s ‘love child’ is ‘taking case to court’ Simon Charles Dorante-Day from Queensland, Aus, has made the claims before but now says he has started legal proceedings in the Australian High Court to prove it pic .twitter.com / Y3Ebq0onCj – Kelly 💕🇪🇺 Animal Activist 🇪🇺 EU 3.5% (@ActivistKelly) January 28, 2020

The theories

In fact, making photomontages on his Facebook page to highlight his resemblance to both the crown prince and his wife is one of the continued extravagances to which his followers are accustomed, although his theories are what usually have the most repercussion: no only Lady Di knew of its existence, Rather, his death (for him, murder) was motivated by the idea of ​​revealing the truth to the worldeven though they assumed that their own son William would never be king.

Also, in 2020 he has concluded one of his last conjectures: that the Sussexit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been his fault. Or rather, that the meeting in which the departure of the dukes of the royal family was supposed to be urgently discussed it was actually a cover because what was discussed then was his case And not that “smokescreen” that meant they went off with Archie to the other side of the Atlantic.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, it must be added, is a good friend of Robert Brown, another who dances, to put it bluntly, although in his case he has been struggling for several decades to be recognized as the secret son of Princess Margaret, which for now it has not happened. A piece of information that Lecturas collected at the time and that can help clarify the life of Prince Simon is that, according to official data, Carlos and Camilla They did not meet until four years after Dorante was born.