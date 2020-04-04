A few days from Wrestlemania, one of the maximum stars of the WWE, Randy orton he received a news that surely does not compare with the feeling of winning any fight.

His wife, Kimberly kessler He decided to give her a 40th birthday, one of the biggest surprises, since this gave him a positive pregnancy test, which caused the astonishment of the “Murderer of legends”.

The impression of Orton It was priceless, because he was very surprised by the news, yes “The Viper” will be the father of a new account.

