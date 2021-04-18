The incredible before and after of a puppy rescued from the street

He could barely see and move due to the large amount of long, dirty hair that covered his body. But thanks to the care of his rescuers, ‘Frankie’, a terrier cross, he looks splendid, so much so that he does not look like the same dog.

The animal found abandoned in August last year and was in a terrible state before being saved by The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), the main protector of the United Kingdom.

As stated in the Mirror, the workers of the entity they cut the dog’s hair and brushed it, at the same time they provided him with urgent medical attention to treat various ailments in an attempt to restore him to health.

Miraculously, Frankie made a full recovery and was put up for adoption. It did not take long to be welcomed by Tracey Williamson, a woman who said her thing with Frankie was “love at first sight.”

“My heart melted when I saw his photo. He looked like our deceased dog and we completely fell in love with him,” said the woman, native of yorkshire, in the north of England.

“We applied and kept our fingers crossed, but we didn’t have much hope as we knew how much interest there had been in the rescued dogs. during confinement“he said. Finally, they made it.

“It breaks our hearts to think how they treated him before and we hope that, in time, he will forget his past. Now he is very cuddly and loves to be pampered a bit, “says his new owner.

“She goes to the hairdresser regularly and really enjoys the fuss and attention she gets. He’s a little star when he cuts his hair “added. “He’s such a lovely dog, he’s so loving … we couldn’t imagine our lives without him,” she concluded.