The incredible arbitration ruling that gave the title of Roland Garros to Krejcikova

It is giving much to talk about how the Roland Garros 2021 in female category. The last point, the one that Suzanne Lenglen has given the Cup to Barbora Krejcikova It is full of controversy since the ball called out to Pavlyuchenkova and that it was the end of the game could be seen after it had clearly entered touching the line. The chair umpire didn’t even come down to check the boat. There were also no complaints from the Russian. It all ended there but the error is flagrant and who knows what would have happened if the point had been repeated. The Czech came from a double fault.

Awful pic.twitter.com/10yV0ZMM31 – Tennis Dad Cassidy (@colcassidy) June 12, 2021