The incredible amount of meteorite dust that is home to planet Earth

04/22/2021

Although we do not realize it, when the earth orbits the sun, slides through clouds of dust that lie in the space vacuum, this dust, of extraterrestrial origin, is adhering to our planet, reaching a great number to the surface of our planet. Thus, different groups of researchers suggest that there could be up to 5000 tons of extraterrestrial dust on earth. every year.

Something that is not strange, since in Antarctica during the last two decades, researchers have collected more than 2,000 micrometeorites in three specific snow pits. If this small sample is extrapolated to the rest of the world, There is a whopping 5,200 metric tons of weight gain each year.

Antarctica is one of the places where it is easier to micrometeorites are preserved Since there is no liquid water, they neither dissolve nor are they destroyed, so the team at the Sorbonne University led by Jean Duprat has been able to work on it in depth. Even so collecting the samples was quite complex, since they had to excavate two meters of snow to reach the 1995 strata and from there develop their research.