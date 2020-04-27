The study published in JAAD analyzed more than forty scientific publications on acne vulgaris associated with anxiety and depression, considered the disease of the century. More than a thousand patients were analyzed and those with acne were more likely to develop depressive conditions than those who did not have skin problems and “pimples”, the most common term. The survey also found that adults were more affected than teenagers.

The main conclusion about the theme is the evident relationship between acne and psychological distress, since depression affects more than 300 million people around the world, almost 5% of the global population. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease is the main cause of disability on the planet and in the last survey, the pathology increased by about 18% in ten years. In Latin America, Brazil is the country with the highest prevalence of the disease, about 12 million people suffer from the disorder.

Especially in this pandemic moment, this research quantifies the importance of the problem, highlighting the need for an interdisciplinary approach between psychology and dermatology for an effective and complete treatment of the patient and his comorbidities. “In the vast majority of cases, acne is more than a nuisance on the skin and can trigger relevant mental health concerns, so it needs to be taken seriously and treated appropriately”, explains dermatologist Dr.ª Valéria Campos. In addition, the study’s researchers say that clinical guidelines should be reevaluated, as undertreatment of acne can trigger or worsen an existing mental disorder.

Acne and Quarantine

The quarantine period brought significant changes in the routine that can contribute to the appearance of pimples on the skin. Isolation increases the feeling of stress, which influences the appearance of acne. “When the body feels the sensation of anxiety and nervousness, it releases cortisol, a hormone that influences the functioning of the sebaceous glands, promoting the increase of sebum. This increased oiliness is a full plate for the bacteria that cause excess fat to accumulate in the pores, leading thus, to the increase of inflammations in the skin “, says the dermatologist, who gives tips on how to improve the condition and skin care. “Do not squeeze the pimples, and if possible do not touch them, to avoid further inflammation or scar formation. Wash your face twice a day, preferably in the morning and at night, with soap ideal for your skin type, choose for “oil free” products with a light texture, apply sunscreen even indoors, as screens and electronics also emit harmful light, and properly moisturize the place “.

Another indication is to maintain a balanced diet and avoid, as much as possible, the consumption of sugar, milk and white flour. “These foods have a high glycemic index and cause a high peak of glucose in the body when they are digested, which stimulates the sebaceous glands, making the skin more oily and more prone to acne”, concludes the expert.

