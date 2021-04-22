The incidents in the Madrid-Bayern of 4 years ago will be solved in the courts

Bayern Munich fans have condemned the police actions against them on April 18, 2017. The incident occurred in the match corresponding to the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu. At the break a group of Spanish policemen charged against the group of Bayern fans, actions that could now have consequences.

From the fans’ side, the Bavarian club made a statement the following day denouncing the actions of the security forces. “FC Bayern feels that the Spanish police are completely out of place and excessive. FC Bayern has already filed a complaint with UEFA against the actions of the Spanish police. “

Even the Bayern president himself, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, went to the step to demand explanations from the Spanish police and clarify what had happened at halftime of the game.

For this reason, this Wednesday lawyers for the German fans decided to file a lawsuit against 65 police officers from the Police Intervention Units. Even the lawyer Gonzalo boye, came out in defense of the fans condemning the police action. “It was a clear attack on the physical integrity of the fans, their dignity and their fundamental rights. “

The complaint, available to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, considered up to a score of Bayern fans who suffered extensive injuries and contusions. Now the case is scheduled to be resolved in court.